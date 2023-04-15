Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,558. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $285.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

