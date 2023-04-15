Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

