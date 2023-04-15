Ankr Price Tops $0.0367 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $354.69 million and $48.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,272.45 or 1.00017402 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03586438 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $52,518,366.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

