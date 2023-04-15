Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Short Interest Down 58.8% in March

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNNR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,722,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,379,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WNNR remained flat at $10.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,599. Andretti Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

