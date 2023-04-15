Analyzing Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Symbotic and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Symbotic presently has a consensus price target of $20.92, suggesting a potential downside of 25.14%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.28%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Symbotic.

This table compares Symbotic and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and Hesai Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 26.16 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -4.77 Hesai Group $1.20 billion 1.25 N/A N/A N/A

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Symbotic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

