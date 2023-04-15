Analyzing Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) & Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Brookfield Business Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.74 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $57.55 billion 0.02 $55.00 million $0.73 24.23

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners 0.62% 2.39% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Color Star Technology and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Color Star Technology and Brookfield Business Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses. The Infrastructure Services segment provides nuclear technology services, offshore oil services, modular building leasing and work access services. The Industrial Operations segment deals with advanced energy storage operations, graphite electrode operations, water and wastewater operations, solar power solutions operations, engineered component manufacturing, and other businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents cash and liquidity management, and activities related to the management of the partnership’s relationship with Brookfield. The company was founded on October 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

