Analyzing Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. National Health Investors pays out 244.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out -184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares National Health Investors and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 23.87% 4.84% 2.55% Acadia Realty Trust -10.92% -1.67% -0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Health Investors and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 3 1 0 2.25 Acadia Realty Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33

National Health Investors currently has a consensus price target of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.00%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Health Investors and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $278.19 million 7.83 $66.40 million $1.47 34.16 Acadia Realty Trust $326.29 million 3.80 -$35.44 million ($0.39) -33.38

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Acadia Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc. engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities. The SHOP segment is involved in two ventures that own the operations of independent living facilities. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

