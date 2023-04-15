Analysts’ Upgrades for April 14th (ABBV, BHP, BLFS, CGNT, CHT, CRSP, DAL, DBD, HOLX, IBM)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 14th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

