Analysts’ Upgrades for April 14th (ABBV, BHP, BLFS, CGNT, CHT, CRSP, DAL, DBD, HOLX, IBM)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 14th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
