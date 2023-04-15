Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $31.77

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,749,309 shares of company stock valued at $599,737,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 87.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,199,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,184 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.