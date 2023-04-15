Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $64.07

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

