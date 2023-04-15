Amgen (AMG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,632.86

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amgen has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $77.30 million and approximately $15,632.86 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.78060595 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,948.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

