American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.89. 1,174,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

