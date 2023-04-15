American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

