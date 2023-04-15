American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,012,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American International Price Performance
AMIH stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,760. American International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About American International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.