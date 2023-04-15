American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,012,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American International Price Performance

AMIH stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,760. American International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves the oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, TX.

