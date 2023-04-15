American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

