American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Argus increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.