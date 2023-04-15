American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 380.0% in March

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Business Bank Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS AMBZ traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. American Business Bank has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.77.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

