AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Up 786.7% in March

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 786.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

