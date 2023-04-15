Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 81.2% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the March 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Alstom stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.36. 146,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,494. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.