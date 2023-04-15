Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,492.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,682 shares of company stock worth $137,483 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

