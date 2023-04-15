Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $292.35 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004650 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $292.35 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 207,208,162 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.