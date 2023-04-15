Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,018.84 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,742,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

