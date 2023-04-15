Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11. 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

