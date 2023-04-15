Aion (AION) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $729,670.65 and approximately $28,798.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00149382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.