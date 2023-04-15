Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,174 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.