Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 14.8 %
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
