Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.