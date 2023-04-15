Advisor OS LLC Sells 5,152 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $72.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.