Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $324.48 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.22 and a 200-day moving average of $301.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.64.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

