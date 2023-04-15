Advisor OS LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $117.42. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

