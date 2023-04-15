Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 1,332 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $186.53 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

