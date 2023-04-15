Advisor OS LLC Buys 53 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $23,793,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,660,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $698.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $711.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

