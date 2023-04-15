Advisor OS LLC Buys 159 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Ferrari by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.96.

Shares of RACE opened at $285.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.40. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $286.61.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

