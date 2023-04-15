Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Financial Comparison

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novonix and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 41.72 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.84 million 5.60 -$74.34 million ($1.44) -0.58

Novonix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies -948.54% -45.11% -37.54%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Novonix and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novonix and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Novonix.

Volatility and Risk

Novonix has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Novonix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novonix beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

