Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.59 and its 200 day moving average is $338.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

