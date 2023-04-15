Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

