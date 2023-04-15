Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENER. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,174,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENER traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. 10,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,717. Accretion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

