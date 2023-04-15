Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Accor Price Performance

ACCYY stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Accor has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

