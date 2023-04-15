Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.25. 2,871,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.87. The company has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

