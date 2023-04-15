Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Aberdeen International stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen International (AABVF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.