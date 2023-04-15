Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Aberdeen International stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

