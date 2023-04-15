ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $589.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,411.38 or 1.00035657 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002336 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,227.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

