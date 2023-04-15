AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $285.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

