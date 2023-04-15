Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading Up 0.2%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €33.00 ($35.87) and last traded at €33.00 ($35.87). 8,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.95 ($35.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aareal Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

