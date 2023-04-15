812 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,959. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $309.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.75 and its 200-day moving average is $239.37.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.