59,730 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

