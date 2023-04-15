522 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.00 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
