49,250 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Bought by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.86. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,951 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

