347,536 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 5.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Tortoise LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.62. 1,024,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,750. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

