28,250 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.21. 3,247,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,978. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

