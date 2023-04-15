2,663 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

