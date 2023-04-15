2,581 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $439.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $487.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

